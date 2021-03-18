Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

