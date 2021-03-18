Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded at TheStreet

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 254,150 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,725,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Citi Trends by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

