Citigroup Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $76.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.13.

SMAR opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $333,685.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,694.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $485,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

