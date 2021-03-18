Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $55.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $48.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,718,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,311,000 after purchasing an additional 314,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Terex by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,642,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 296,310 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.