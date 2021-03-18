Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $76.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $4,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,794,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,266 shares of company stock worth $21,532,386 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Smartsheet by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

