Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms Neutral Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,247,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after purchasing an additional 361,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

