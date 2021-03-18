Citigroup Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 103.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compugen by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,325,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 291,950 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Compugen by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 749,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 164,518 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Compugen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 570,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

