Citigroup Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.