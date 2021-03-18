Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 79503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

