Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.38. Approximately 6,063,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,241,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.