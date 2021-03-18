Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the February 11th total of 1,131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

TSPCF remained flat at $$1.75 on Thursday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. The company offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.