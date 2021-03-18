Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Shares Gap Down to $598.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 598 ($7.81), but opened at GBX 580 ($7.58). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 599 ($7.83), with a volume of 44,978 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £605.40 million and a P/E ratio of 31.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total transaction of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

About Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

