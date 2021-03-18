Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Shares of NYSE CLPR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.23. 491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a P/E ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 1.02. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.