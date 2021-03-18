Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CBGPY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.86. 2,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,456. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

