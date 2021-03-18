Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stake Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 214.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 43,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of CLVS opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $597.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

