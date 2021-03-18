CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $445.00

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 441.50 ($5.77), with a volume of 25520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 319.20 ($4.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.33.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

