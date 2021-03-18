Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Short Interest Update

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 11th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of CODX opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $384.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $30.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of Co-Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

