Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.72

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 15523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

