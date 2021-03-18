Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.81% and a negative net margin of 2,938.09%.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.