Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

NASDAQ:CODA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 84,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.55. Coda Octopus Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

