Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CDAK stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDAK. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison bought 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $99,981. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

