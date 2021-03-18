Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.78

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 15714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

CXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 319,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.