Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 4,825,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,558,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

