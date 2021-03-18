Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,615,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 70,714 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

