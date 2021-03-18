Comparing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBA Communications and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.01 billion 14.53 $146.99 million $8.49 31.53 Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.95 -$3.67 million $1.94 6.65

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications -0.70% N/A -0.15% Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.54% -17.94% -6.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SBA Communications and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 4 7 1 2.75 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 5 0 0 1.63

SBA Communications currently has a consensus target price of $315.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.72%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $6.69, indicating a potential downside of 48.16%. Given SBA Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

