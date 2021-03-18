Compound (COMP) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $444.05 or 0.00765838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $132.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,677,119 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Buying and Selling Compound

