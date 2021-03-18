ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $62.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of COP opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

