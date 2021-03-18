Consolidated Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 647 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 927% compared to the average daily volume of 63 call options.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

