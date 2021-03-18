Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 5.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.30. 876,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,430,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $912.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCF. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,486,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after buying an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 315,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 256,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

