Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.