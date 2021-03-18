CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,321 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.68% of CoreSite Realty worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,347 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,354,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,850,000 after purchasing an additional 416,766 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 59.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 764,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 283,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.51. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.