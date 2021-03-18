Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

DLR opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,780 shares of company stock worth $7,466,129 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

