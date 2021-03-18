Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.30. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

