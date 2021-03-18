Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

