Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Prologis by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prologis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

