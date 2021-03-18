Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.15 and a 200-day moving average of $187.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

