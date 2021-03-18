Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 774 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $137.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

