Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OFC. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,599 shares of company stock worth $40,859. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

