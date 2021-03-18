Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $370.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $329.19 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $278.42 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.79 and a 200-day moving average of $360.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after buying an additional 139,629 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.