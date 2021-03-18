Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $6.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of Coty stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 344.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 417,006 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.