Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.48.

Coupa Software stock opened at $258.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,213 shares of company stock worth $44,413,496. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Coupa Software by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

