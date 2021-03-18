Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.27–0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-678 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.09 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.27)-(0.23) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Shares of COUP opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.45. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,909,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,213 shares of company stock valued at $44,413,496. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

