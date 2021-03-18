Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $40,590,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after buying an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 390,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $10,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

