Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.39. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

