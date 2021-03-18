Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $372.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.