Credit Suisse AG Acquires 172,393 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.39% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $43,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 344,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $363,302.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.