Credit Suisse AG Acquires 373,394 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $52,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Baozun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

