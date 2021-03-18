Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 699,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.21% of Graphic Packaging worth $55,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 109,621 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 258,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.93 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

