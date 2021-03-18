Credit Suisse AG Has $57.58 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $57,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $268.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.