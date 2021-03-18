Credit Suisse AG Purchases 17,393 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 357,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $51,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.26.

PPG stock opened at $146.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $153.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

